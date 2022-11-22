BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 57, Mesa 51

Basha 82, Betty Fairfax High School 26

Buckeye 59, Phoenix Hayden 50

Campo Verde 63, Tolleson 40

Canyon View 79, Phoenix Maryvale 49

Casteel High School 72, Valley Vista 60

Chandler 51, Gilbert 49

Corona Del Sol 53, Mesa Desert Ridge 32

El Mirage Dysart 63, Tempe McClintock 45

Fountain Hills 68, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33

Gilbert Classical Academy 46, Heritage Academy - Laveen 38

Glendale Deer Valley 72, Glendale Apollo 59

Glendale O'Connor 61, West Point 38

Joseph City 66, Duncan 33

Liberty 66, Scottsdale Chaparral 42

Mesa Dobson 48, Laveen Chavez 39

Perry 85, Eastmark 31

Phoenix Alhambra 44, Mesa Skyline 35

Phoenix Arcadia 56, Phoenix Washington 38

Phoenix Central 58, Phoenix Browne 23

Phoenix Horizon 62, North 50

Phoenix Sunnyslope 55, Queen Creek 31

Rio Rico 63, Tucson Empire 40

San Carlos 74, Morenci 55

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 71, Phoenix Desert Vista 49

Shadow Ridge 76, Phoenix South Mountain 47

Tempe 45, Glendale Copper Canyon 36

Tempe Marcos de Niza 72, Metro Tech 44

Trivium Prep 73, Scottsdale Prep 47

Tucson Salpointe 63, Maricopa 35

Willow Canyon 77, Glendale Mountain Ridge 35

Yuma Cibola 78, Phoenix Camelback 30

