BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 57, Mesa 51
Basha 82, Betty Fairfax High School 26
Buckeye 59, Phoenix Hayden 50
Campo Verde 63, Tolleson 40
Canyon View 79, Phoenix Maryvale 49
Casteel High School 72, Valley Vista 60
Chandler 51, Gilbert 49
Corona Del Sol 53, Mesa Desert Ridge 32
El Mirage Dysart 63, Tempe McClintock 45
Fountain Hills 68, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33
Gilbert Classical Academy 46, Heritage Academy - Laveen 38
Glendale Deer Valley 72, Glendale Apollo 59
Glendale O'Connor 61, West Point 38
Joseph City 66, Duncan 33
Liberty 66, Scottsdale Chaparral 42
Mesa Dobson 48, Laveen Chavez 39
Perry 85, Eastmark 31
Phoenix Alhambra 44, Mesa Skyline 35
Phoenix Arcadia 56, Phoenix Washington 38
Phoenix Central 58, Phoenix Browne 23
Phoenix Horizon 62, North 50
Phoenix Sunnyslope 55, Queen Creek 31
Rio Rico 63, Tucson Empire 40
San Carlos 74, Morenci 55
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 71, Phoenix Desert Vista 49
Shadow Ridge 76, Phoenix South Mountain 47
Tempe 45, Glendale Copper Canyon 36
Tempe Marcos de Niza 72, Metro Tech 44
Trivium Prep 73, Scottsdale Prep 47
Tucson Salpointe 63, Maricopa 35
Willow Canyon 77, Glendale Mountain Ridge 35
Yuma Cibola 78, Phoenix Camelback 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
