BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catlin Gabel 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 45

Colton 53, Yamhill-Carlton 45

Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 55, Corbett 35

Dayton 58, Salem Academy 47

Faith Bible 60, St. Stephens Academy 16

Hood River 66, Estacada 47

La Grande 49, Nyssa 37

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 58, Century 52

Mohawk 55, Crow 2

Southwest Christian 48, Grand View Christian 24

St. Helens 70, Hillsboro 61

Trinity 42, Gaston 39

West Albany 64, Newberg 37

Western Christian High School 70, North Douglas 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

