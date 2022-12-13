BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catlin Gabel 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 45
Colton 53, Yamhill-Carlton 45
Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 55, Corbett 35
Dayton 58, Salem Academy 47
Faith Bible 60, St. Stephens Academy 16
Hood River 66, Estacada 47
La Grande 49, Nyssa 37
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 58, Century 52
Mohawk 55, Crow 2
Southwest Christian 48, Grand View Christian 24
St. Helens 70, Hillsboro 61
Trinity 42, Gaston 39
West Albany 64, Newberg 37
Western Christian High School 70, North Douglas 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
