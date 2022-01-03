BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Catholic 45, West Feliciana 44

Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Denham Springs 49

Carroll 69, Lincoln Preparatory School 66

Gibsland-Coleman 114, Dodson 23

Many 60, Leesville 49

New Iberia 40, Ellender 23

Northwest 80, JS Clark Leadership Academy 57

RHS 53, Comeaux 51

Ringgold 52, Atlanta 48

Rosepine 72, DeRidder 58

Sci Academy 69, Higgins 61

Scotlandville 73, Booker T. Washington 41

Sulphur 44, Iowa 38

Welsh 63, Sam Houston 53

Weston 81, Family Community 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Monroe vs. Red River, ccd.

