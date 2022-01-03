BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Catholic 45, West Feliciana 44
Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Denham Springs 49
Carroll 69, Lincoln Preparatory School 66
Gibsland-Coleman 114, Dodson 23
Many 60, Leesville 49
New Iberia 40, Ellender 23
Northwest 80, JS Clark Leadership Academy 57
RHS 53, Comeaux 51
Ringgold 52, Atlanta 48
Rosepine 72, DeRidder 58
Sci Academy 69, Higgins 61
Scotlandville 73, Booker T. Washington 41
Sulphur 44, Iowa 38
Welsh 63, Sam Houston 53
Weston 81, Family Community 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Monroe vs. Red River, ccd.
