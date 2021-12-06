GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield Hills 47, Adrian 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 11:00 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield Hills 47, Adrian 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.