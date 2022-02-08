BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bigfork 62, Littlefork-Big Falls 58
Cass Lake-Bena 85, Kelliher/Northome 48
Champlin Park 92, Anoka 84
Chatfield 57, La Crescent 47
Chisago Lakes 76, Zimmerman 72
DeForest, Wis. 60, Caledonia 57
Duluth Marshall 68, Lakeview Christian Academy 33
Eveleth-Gilbert 66, Mesabi East 41
Fillmore Central 69, Mabel-Canton 50
Hancock 80, West Central 61
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 82, Renville County West 70
Hiawatha Collegiate 122, LILA 64
Hope Academy 115, Kaleidoscope Charter 94
LeRoy-Ostrander 71, Kingsland 39
LeSueur-Henderson 62, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52
Liberty Classical 77, Community of Peace 44
Luverne 81, Edgerton 40
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 50
Madelia 63, Tri-City United 60
Mahnomen/Waubun 93, Red Lake County 49
Maple Grove 70, Coon Rapids 54
Math and Science Academy 70, Hmong Academy 44
Mayer Lutheran 69, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39
Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Washburn 55
Monticello 62, Willmar 46
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 61, Murray County Central 53
North Woods 84, Blackduck 54
Orono 63, Waconia 56
Park Center 76, Osseo 57
Pine Island 61, Triton 55
Pipestone 69, Worthington 53
Richfield 96, Brooklyn Center 55
Sacred Heart 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62
Sleepy Eye 65, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 58
Spectrum 94, North Lakes Academy 41
Spirit Lake, Iowa 66, Jackson County Central 53
Spring Grove 51, Southland 38
St. Cloud Tech 100, Detroit Lakes 66
Two Harbors 86, Duluth Denfeld 78
United South Central 64, Medford 38
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 93, Stephen-Argyle 59
West Lutheran 71, Avail Academy 54
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65, Hillcrest Lutheran 53
Win-E-Mac 85, Climax/Fisher 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55, Dover-Eyota 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
MACCRAY vs. Lakeview, ppd. to Feb 8th.
