BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bigfork 62, Littlefork-Big Falls 58

Cass Lake-Bena 85, Kelliher/Northome 48

Champlin Park 92, Anoka 84

Chatfield 57, La Crescent 47

Chisago Lakes 76, Zimmerman 72

DeForest, Wis. 60, Caledonia 57

Duluth Marshall 68, Lakeview Christian Academy 33

Eveleth-Gilbert 66, Mesabi East 41

Fillmore Central 69, Mabel-Canton 50

Hancock 80, West Central 61

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 82, Renville County West 70

Hiawatha Collegiate 122, LILA 64

Hope Academy 115, Kaleidoscope Charter 94

LeRoy-Ostrander 71, Kingsland 39

LeSueur-Henderson 62, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52

Liberty Classical 77, Community of Peace 44

Luverne 81, Edgerton 40

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 50

Madelia 63, Tri-City United 60

Mahnomen/Waubun 93, Red Lake County 49

Maple Grove 70, Coon Rapids 54

Math and Science Academy 70, Hmong Academy 44

Mayer Lutheran 69, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39

Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Washburn 55

Monticello 62, Willmar 46

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 61, Murray County Central 53

North Woods 84, Blackduck 54

Orono 63, Waconia 56

Park Center 76, Osseo 57

Pine Island 61, Triton 55

Pipestone 69, Worthington 53

Richfield 96, Brooklyn Center 55

Sacred Heart 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62

Sleepy Eye 65, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 58

Spectrum 94, North Lakes Academy 41

Spirit Lake, Iowa 66, Jackson County Central 53

Spring Grove 51, Southland 38

St. Cloud Tech 100, Detroit Lakes 66

Two Harbors 86, Duluth Denfeld 78

United South Central 64, Medford 38

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 93, Stephen-Argyle 59

West Lutheran 71, Avail Academy 54

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65, Hillcrest Lutheran 53

Win-E-Mac 85, Climax/Fisher 46

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55, Dover-Eyota 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

MACCRAY vs. Lakeview, ppd. to Feb 8th.

