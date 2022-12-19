BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Fairgrove 44, Ashley 40
Alpena 57, Hillman 54, OT
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Southfield Christian 19
Austin Catholic 64, Landmark Academy 37
Baldwin 61, White Cloud 39
Baraga 45, Eben Junction Superior Central 38
Bay City John Glenn 78, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 61
Berkley 61, Warren Cousino HS 51
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, Royal Oak Shrine 29
Buchanan 51, Constantine 38
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 62, Fairview 50
Center Line Prep Academy 79, Southfield Manoogian 10
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Waterford Our Lady 32
Concord 48, Sturgis 40, OT
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 56, Rapid River 28
Decatur 37, Climax-Scotts 32
Detroit University Prep 54, Detroit Southeastern 45
East Jackson 61, Whitmore Lake 51
Ellsworth 73, Boyne Falls 45
Ewen - Trout Creek 51, Bessemer 30
Forest Hills Eastern 63, East Grand Rapids 51
Fraser 57, Clinton Township Clintondale 47
Grand Rapids Union 72, Benton Harbor 63
Hancock 62, Chassell 42
Harbor Light Christian 65, Mackinaw City 63
Harbor Springs 75, Cedarville 49
Homer 74, Vandercook Lake Jackson 32
Iron Mountain 60, Ishpeming 34
Jackson Prep 56, Battle Creek Academy 19
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 74, Lansing Sexton 69
Kalamazoo Phoenix 73, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58
Lake Orion 53, Holly 49
Leroy Pine River 51, Mancelona 41
Livonia Stevenson 73, South Lyon 70
Marcellus 52, Gobles 51
Mason 58, Pinckney 34
Merritt Academy 67, Kimball New Life Christian 35
Midland Dow 50, Flushing 38
Morley-Stanwood 60, Brethren 49
New Lothrop 64, Webberville 48
North Central 62, Bark River-Harris 51
Norway 58, Niagara, Wis. 52
Olivet 68, Bath 12
Petoskey 65, Elk Rapids 41
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 72, Mercer, Wis. 28
Reed City 38, McBain 33
Rudyard 72, Johannesburg-Lewiston 29
Saginaw Swan Valley 53, Clare 32
Shepherd 56, Coleman 21
Tawas 81, Lincoln-Alcona 62
Traverse City Christian 50, Marion 34
Union City 95, Marshall Academy 7
Wakefield-Marenisco 56, Watersmeet 44
Walled Lake Western 73, South Lyon East 58
Waterford Kettering 54, Madison Heights Lamphere 50
Waterford Mott 68, Madison Heights 43
Wolverine 73, Ojibwe Charter 20
Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlanta vs. Oscoda, ccd.
East Jackson vs. Concord, ccd.
Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Factoryville Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
