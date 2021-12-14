GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 61, Raceland 33

Bishop Brossart 53, Harrison Co. 40

Butler Co. 47, Todd Co. Central 43

Collins 53, Western Hills 45

Frederick Douglass 70, East Jessamine 68

Lou. Moore 59, Lou. Collegiate 41

Lou. Valley 30, Lou. Brown 23

Meade Co. 66, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42

Newport Central Catholic 69, Grant Co. 38

North Bullitt 66, Fort Knox 35

West Jessamine 67, Estill Co. 61

Whitefield Academy 55, Lou. Ky. Country Day 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lou. Central vs. George Rogers Clark, ccd.

