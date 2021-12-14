GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 61, Raceland 33
Bishop Brossart 53, Harrison Co. 40
Butler Co. 47, Todd Co. Central 43
Collins 53, Western Hills 45
Frederick Douglass 70, East Jessamine 68
Lou. Moore 59, Lou. Collegiate 41
Lou. Valley 30, Lou. Brown 23
Meade Co. 66, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42
Newport Central Catholic 69, Grant Co. 38
North Bullitt 66, Fort Knox 35
West Jessamine 67, Estill Co. 61
Whitefield Academy 55, Lou. Ky. Country Day 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lou. Central vs. George Rogers Clark, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/