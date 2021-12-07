GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 62, Kittson County Central 39

Belle Plaine 64, Tri-City United 32

Canby 42, Murray County Central 30

Cromwell 78, Barnum 36

Duluth Marshall 75, Cherry 35

Eagan 64, Hastings 20

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 66, Hmong Academy 15

Eveleth-Gilbert 69, Duluth Denfeld 35

Foley 63, Spectrum 25

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Hill City/Northland 69, McGregor 45

Kasson-Mantorville 76, Cannon Falls 36

Litchfield 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 44

Mounds Park Academy 54, Legacy Christian 35

North Branch 46, Two Rivers 41

North Woods 55, Bigfork 38

Pierz 66, Esko 63, OT

Red Lake Falls 54, Climax/Fisher 43

Red Rock Central 56, Renville County West 27

Red Wing 60, Owatonna 54

South Ridge 83, Northeast Range 35

Underwood 72, Perham 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ppd.

