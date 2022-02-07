BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Elizabeth 90, Old Orchard Beach 59

Dirigo 56, Hall-Dale 48

Falmouth 66, Westbrook 54

Forest Hills Consolidated 76, Vinalhaven 26

Fryeburg Academy 72, Poland Regional/Whittier 53

Gardiner Area 61, Messalonskee 47

Greely 50, Freeport 44

Houlton 63, Caribou 50

Jonesport-Beals 71, Deer Isle-Stonington 38

Lisbon 54, Carrabec 35

Morse 41, Mt. Blue 38

Portland 52, South Portland 48

Scarborough 51, Cheverus 42

Schenck 43, Penobscot Valley 35

Seacoast Christian School 33, Pine Tree Academy 26

Skowhegan Area 68, Cony 60

South Aroostook Community 85, Van Buren District 40

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 60, Mountain Valley 40

St. Dominic Regional 63, Rangeley Lakes Regional 25

Winthrop 50, Madison Area Memorial 40

Yarmouth 52, Wells 28

York 86, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you