GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 49, Nashua North 27

Bedford 43, Keene 31

Bishop Guertin 66, Nashua South 34

Canaan-Pittsburg, Vt. 53, Profile 35

Concord Christian 58, Epping 18

Exeter 57, Spaulding 36

Gilford 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 45

Laconia 58, Bishop Brady 30

Lebanon 59, Kingswood 21

Manchester Central 45, Winnacunnet 33

Mascoma Valley 64, Inter-Lakes 13

Merrimack Valley 47, Kennett 46

Milford 51, Timberlane 28

Newfound Regional 62, Berlin 39

Newmarket 43, Mount Royal 8

Pinkerton 73, Manchester Memorial 34

Portsmouth 67, Concord 36

Prospect Mountain 66, Raymond 18

Stevens 73, Belmont 35

White Mountains 35, Littleton 34

Windham 55, Dover 52

Woodstock Union, Vt. 38, Rivendell 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bow vs. Sanborn Regional, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Goffstown vs. Salem, ppd.

Londonderry vs. Trinity, ppd.

Pelham vs. Hanover, ppd.

Somersworth vs. Campbell, ppd. to Feb 1st.

