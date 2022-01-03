GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 49, Nashua North 27
Bedford 43, Keene 31
Bishop Guertin 66, Nashua South 34
Canaan-Pittsburg, Vt. 53, Profile 35
Concord Christian 58, Epping 18
Exeter 57, Spaulding 36
Gilford 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 45
Laconia 58, Bishop Brady 30
Lebanon 59, Kingswood 21
Manchester Central 45, Winnacunnet 33
Mascoma Valley 64, Inter-Lakes 13
Merrimack Valley 47, Kennett 46
Milford 51, Timberlane 28
Newfound Regional 62, Berlin 39
Newmarket 43, Mount Royal 8
Pinkerton 73, Manchester Memorial 34
Portsmouth 67, Concord 36
Prospect Mountain 66, Raymond 18
Stevens 73, Belmont 35
White Mountains 35, Littleton 34
Windham 55, Dover 52
Woodstock Union, Vt. 38, Rivendell 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bow vs. Sanborn Regional, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Goffstown vs. Salem, ppd.
Londonderry vs. Trinity, ppd.
Pelham vs. Hanover, ppd.
Somersworth vs. Campbell, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/