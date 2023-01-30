BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 81, Lansdale Catholic 47
Brookville 62, North Clarion 39
Calvary Christian 60, Morrisville 41
Cambria Heights 69, Penns Manor 65
Caravel Academy, Del. 67, Shipley 56
Central Dauphin East 82, Lebanon 51
Derry 64, Apollo-Ridge 35
Dobbins 94, Overbrook 78
Edison 66, Masterman 54
Engineering And Science 68, Mastery Charter North 36
Exeter 66, Daniel Boone 30
Franklin Learning Center 75, Tacony Academy 53
Girard College 66, Barrack Hebrew 53
Greenwood 62, East Juniata 56
Liguori 56, Valley Forge Baptist 52
Marian Catholic 66, Salem Christian 30
Maritime Academy 72, Philadelphia George Washington 59
Millersburg 50, Juniata 42
Nazareth Area 67, Wilson 62
Neumann-Goretti 72, Archbishop Carroll 61
Northampton 46, Palmerton 43
Northumberland Christian 61, Benton 31
Olney Charter 60, Vaux Big Picture 52
Palumbo 49, Preparatory Charter High School 29
Philadelphia Central 52, Bodine 42
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 70, Father Judge 45
Portage Area 78, Purchase Line 23
Schuylkill Haven 48, Lourdes Regional 36
Selinsgrove 65, Berwick 56
St. Joseph's Catholic 58, Newport 48
Sun Valley 47, Kennett 33
The City School 43, Pine Forge 31
Tyrone 55, Huntingdon 54
Union 71, Keystone 69
West Lawn Wilson 39, Muhlenberg 36
West Philadelphia 78, Sankofa Freedom 46
York 56, Spring Grove 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
