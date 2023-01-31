BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Bluffs 52, Iowa School for the Deaf, Iowa 4

Cornerstone Christian 57, Heartland Christian, Iowa 47

Lutheran High Northeast 63, Riverside 39

Pawnee City 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41

Sterling 51, Lewiston 48

Sutton 54, Thayer Central 40

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31

North Central 43, Boyd County 39

St. Mary's 62, CWC 42

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Deshler 47, Blue Hill 40

Kenesaw 59, Franklin 35

Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33

Shelton 66, Silver Lake 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

