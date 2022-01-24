GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay City Western 33, Cadillac 32

Calumet 64, Marquette 31

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 55, Hannahville Indian 20

Detroit Denby 29, Detroit East English 21

Detroit Renaissance 67, Detroit Mumford 56

Detroit Southeastern 50, Detroit Ford 29

Elk Rapids 41, Petoskey 39

Garden City 61, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 45

Gobles 61, Constantine 40

Jonesville 42, Concord 27

Kent City 61, Holton 12

Lincoln-Alcona 56, Fairview 7

Munising 59, Manistique 53

Onaway 69, Wolverine 14

Ontonagon 61, Dollar Bay 36

Redford Union 62, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38

St. Mary's Prep 47, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chassell vs. Watersmeet, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

