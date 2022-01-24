GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay City Western 33, Cadillac 32
Calumet 64, Marquette 31
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 55, Hannahville Indian 20
Detroit Denby 29, Detroit East English 21
Detroit Renaissance 67, Detroit Mumford 56
Detroit Southeastern 50, Detroit Ford 29
Elk Rapids 41, Petoskey 39
Garden City 61, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 45
Gobles 61, Constantine 40
Jonesville 42, Concord 27
Kent City 61, Holton 12
Lincoln-Alcona 56, Fairview 7
Munising 59, Manistique 53
Onaway 69, Wolverine 14
Ontonagon 61, Dollar Bay 36
Redford Union 62, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38
St. Mary's Prep 47, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chassell vs. Watersmeet, ppd.
