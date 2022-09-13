PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23

Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

Boys Town Triangular=

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-21, 25-17

College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 25-17

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-22

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sterling, 25-23, 28-26

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 13-25, 25-20

Palmyra def. Freeman, 25-22, 25-20

B Division=

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17

Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-21

Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-18, 25-17

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-17

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19

Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-23, 25-7

North Bend Central Triangular=

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-8, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Stanton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12

Ravenna Triangular=

Ord def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-11

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-16

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23

