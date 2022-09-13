PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23
Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21
Boys Town Triangular=
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-21, 25-17
College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 25-17
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-22
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sterling, 25-23, 28-26
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 13-25, 25-20
Palmyra def. Freeman, 25-22, 25-20
B Division=
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17
Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-21
Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-18, 25-17
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-17
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19
Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-23, 25-7
North Bend Central Triangular=
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-8, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Stanton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12
Ravenna Triangular=
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-11
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-16
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
