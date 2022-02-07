GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 45, Friends Select 17

Avella 57, Geibel Catholic 24

Avonworth 48, Steel Valley 25

Baldwin 67, Hempfield 53

Barrack Hebrew 55, Philadelphia Academy Charter 34

Beaver Area 41, Quaker Valley 25

Biglerville 62, Littlestown 50

Blacklick Valley 60, Ferndale 57

Blue Mountain 48, Tamaqua 20

Burrell 51, Derry 43

Cambridge Springs 56, Saegertown 30

Charleroi 64, Brownsville 30

Chartiers Valley 59, Moon 40

Conneaut Area 33, Slippery Rock 25

Downingtown East 39, Downingtown West 26

Dubois 56, Bradford 25

Eastern York 42, Gettysburg 36

Eisenhower 49, Youngsville 44

Elk County Catholic 50, Otto-Eldred 43

Fairfield 44, McConnellsburg 39

Fairview 62, Girard 22

Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 32

Freedom Area 47, Abraham Lincoln 37

Glendale 61, Moshannon Valley 28

Greensburg Central Catholic 60, Apollo-Ridge 22

Gwynedd Mercy 51, Nazareth Academy 22

Knoch 55, Mohawk 13

Lakeview 62, Titusville 26

Lebanon Christian 40, Red Lion Christian 16

Lewisburg 49, Midd-West 11

Lower Moreland 49, Jenkintown 34

MAST Charter 51, Little Flower 38

Maplewood 60, Cochranton 29

Marian Catholic 59, Weatherly 16

Marion Center 52, Ligonier Valley 30

Mercer 41, Commodore Perry 15

Methacton 59, Neshaminy 50

Monessen 52, Mapletown 30

Mount Calvary 38, Covenant Christian Academy 23

Nazareth Area 43, Bethlehem Catholic 32

Neshannock 55, Aliquippa 21

Neumann-Goretti 80, Conwell Egan 44

North Schuylkill 71, Lehighton 27

Norwin 58, Butler 41

Nueva Esperanza 26, Philadelphia Academy Charter 16

Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 29

Pope John Paul II 49, Collegium Charter School 46

River Valley 66, Bishop McCort 58

Riverview 39, Leechburg 7

Sharpsville 52, Wilmington 37

Southmoreland 51, Mount Pleasant 25

Tyrone 81, Bellefonte 29

Villa Joseph Marie 58, Council Rock North 48

Villa Maria 47, Perkiomen Valley 44

Villa Victoria, N.J. 40, Kohelet Yeshiva 29

West Lawn Wilson 38, Berks Catholic 36, OT

West Mifflin 62, Belle Vernon 54

Williamsburg 71, Curwensville 25

Winchester Thurston 70, Jeannette 20

Windber 55, North Star 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

