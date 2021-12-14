BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 73, Jefferson PDX 28
Century 59, Putnam 42
Corbett 68, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 52
Damascus Christian 36, Southwest Christian 32
Faith Bible 77, Gaston 37
Liberty 67, St. Helens 51
Mannahouse Christian 61, Vernonia 40
Mohawk 39, Central Linn 37
North Marion 59, South Albany 50
Perrydale 43, St. Paul 35
Regis 61, Columbia Christian 38
Tillamook 51, Elmira 42
Willamette Valley Christian 53, Oregon School for Deaf 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clackamas vs. South Medford, ccd.
