BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 73, Jefferson PDX 28

Century 59, Putnam 42

Corbett 68, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 52

Damascus Christian 36, Southwest Christian 32

Faith Bible 77, Gaston 37

Liberty 67, St. Helens 51

Mannahouse Christian 61, Vernonia 40

Mohawk 39, Central Linn 37

North Marion 59, South Albany 50

Perrydale 43, St. Paul 35

Regis 61, Columbia Christian 38

Tillamook 51, Elmira 42

Willamette Valley Christian 53, Oregon School for Deaf 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clackamas vs. South Medford, ccd.

