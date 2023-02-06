BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coe-Brown 70, Plymouth Regional 40

Colebrook 52, Lisbon 19

Concord Christian 56, Conant 40

Derryfield 61, Belmont 52

Dover 61, Manchester Memorial 46

Farmington 73, Nute 54

Franklin 35, Mount Royal 29

Inter-Lakes 51, White Mountains 47

Mascenic Regional 55, Hinsdale 45

Mascoma Valley 90, Hillsboro-Deering 40

Newmarket 54, Sunapee 26

Profile 40, Groveton 28

Sanborn Regional 62, Hanover 58

Somersworth 74, Prospect Mountain 60

Woodsville 60, Gorham 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

