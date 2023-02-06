BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coe-Brown 70, Plymouth Regional 40
Colebrook 52, Lisbon 19
Concord Christian 56, Conant 40
Derryfield 61, Belmont 52
Dover 61, Manchester Memorial 46
Farmington 73, Nute 54
Franklin 35, Mount Royal 29
Inter-Lakes 51, White Mountains 47
Mascenic Regional 55, Hinsdale 45
Mascoma Valley 90, Hillsboro-Deering 40
Newmarket 54, Sunapee 26
Profile 40, Groveton 28
Sanborn Regional 62, Hanover 58
Somersworth 74, Prospect Mountain 60
Woodsville 60, Gorham 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
