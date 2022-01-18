GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 69, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

Bennington 49, Waverly 37

Burwell 51, Central Valley 44

Chase County 55, Kimball 21

Fullerton 60, Riverside 15

Hemingford 61, Hay Springs 30

Humphrey St. Francis 85, Heartland Lutheran 7

Nebraska Christian 75, Elba 27

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Sutherland 31

O'Neill 56, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Omaha Duchesne Academy 35, Omaha Mercy 29

Sioux County 58, Morrill 41

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Roncalli 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

