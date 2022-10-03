PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Smith Center, KS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Silver Lake, 25-12, 25-8

Smith Center, Kan. def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 25-22

Southern Valley Triangular=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-15

Minden def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-12, 25-15

Syracuse Invitational=

Quarterfinal=

Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-11

