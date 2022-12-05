BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 68, Cov. Latin 34
Caverna 78, Lou. Shawnee 42
Central Hardin 79, Hart Co. 52
Danville 58, Rockcastle Co. 49
Fleming Co. 76, Greenup Co. 50
Franklin Co. 68, Nelson Co. 48
Grant Co. 63, Anderson Co. 47
Green Co. 61, Marion Co. 39
Hopkins Co. Central 81, Dawson Springs 42
Lawrence Co. 67, Raceland 66
Lou. Christian Academy 78, John Hardin 47
McLean Co. 67, Crittenden Co. 54
Menifee Co. 62, Elliott Co. 55
Morgan Co. 83, Magoffin Co. 57
Newport Central Catholic 82, Scott 75
Simon Kenton 69, Holmes 34
South Oldham 89, Lou. Valley 37
South Warren 70, Allen Co.-Scottsville 48
Southwestern 71, Boyle Co. 62
Warren Central 80, Owensboro 41
Whitesville Trinity 55, Breckinridge Co. 46
Williamsburg 98, Red Bird 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
