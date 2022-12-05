BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 68, Cov. Latin 34

Caverna 78, Lou. Shawnee 42

Central Hardin 79, Hart Co. 52

Danville 58, Rockcastle Co. 49

Fleming Co. 76, Greenup Co. 50

Franklin Co. 68, Nelson Co. 48

Grant Co. 63, Anderson Co. 47

Green Co. 61, Marion Co. 39

Hopkins Co. Central 81, Dawson Springs 42

Lawrence Co. 67, Raceland 66

Lou. Christian Academy 78, John Hardin 47

McLean Co. 67, Crittenden Co. 54

Menifee Co. 62, Elliott Co. 55

Morgan Co. 83, Magoffin Co. 57

Newport Central Catholic 82, Scott 75

Simon Kenton 69, Holmes 34

South Oldham 89, Lou. Valley 37

South Warren 70, Allen Co.-Scottsville 48

Southwestern 71, Boyle Co. 62

Warren Central 80, Owensboro 41

Whitesville Trinity 55, Breckinridge Co. 46

Williamsburg 98, Red Bird 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you