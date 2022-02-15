GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audenried 56, Martin Luther King 12
Beaver Area 60, Mohawk 36
Bishop McCort 55, Bedford 47
Blackhawk 38, Norwin 33
Bristol 54, Calvary Christian 48
Brockway 62, Curwensville 24
Bucktail 50, Columbia-Montour 36
Central Martinsburg 44, Parkway Northwest 39
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 24
Clairton 43, Mount Pleasant 34
Cochranton 41, Union City 39
Farrell 55, Rocky Grove 14
Forest Hills 58, Bishop Carroll 48
Franklin 25, Hickory 20
Frazier 34, Bentworth 31
Germantown Academy 55, Agnes Irwin 13
Greater Latrobe 56, Penn-Trafford 37
Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Waynesburg Central 19
Greenville 45, Sharpsville 34
Hollidaysburg 76, Penns Valley 14
Homer-Center 55, Cambria Heights 52
Imhotep Charter 55, Roxborough 17
Johnstown Christian 40, Great Commission 36
Kennedy Catholic 63, Mercer 17
Kohelet Yeshiva 45, International Christian 38
Lakeview 49, Wilmington 36
Line Mountain 54, Newport 7
Lourdes Regional 32, Mifflinburg 24
Mastery Charter North 64, Edison 25
McConnellsburg 47, Cumberland Valley Christian 37
Morrisville 42, Renaissance Academy 38
Northeast Bradford 46, North Penn/Liberty 15
Northern Garrett, Md. 67, Meyersdale 27
Northwestern 50, Conneaut Area 35
Penn Cambria 64, Central Cambria 51
Penn Treaty 64, Engineering And Science 36
Peters Township 62, Belle Vernon 39
Pine-Richland 65, Franklin Regional 51
Pittston Area 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 41
Reynolds 52, Jamestown 29
Ridgway 53, Port Allegany 21
Rochester 57, Ambridge 38
Seneca 55, Eisenhower 26
Shamokin 30, Selinsgrove 28
Slippery Rock 63, Oil City 26
South Williamsport 32, Hughesville 25
Southern Columbia 60, Shikellamy 51
Southern Huntingdon 62, Huntingdon 47
St. Marys 46, Dubois 19
Towanda 47, Troy 17
Unionville 48, Souderton 34
West Shamokin 57, Derry 47
Williamsport 44, Central Mountain 36
Windber 49, Turkeyfoot Valley 20
