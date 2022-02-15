GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audenried 56, Martin Luther King 12

Beaver Area 60, Mohawk 36

Bishop McCort 55, Bedford 47

Blackhawk 38, Norwin 33

Bristol 54, Calvary Christian 48

Brockway 62, Curwensville 24

Bucktail 50, Columbia-Montour 36

Central Martinsburg 44, Parkway Northwest 39

Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 24

Clairton 43, Mount Pleasant 34

Cochranton 41, Union City 39

Farrell 55, Rocky Grove 14

Forest Hills 58, Bishop Carroll 48

Franklin 25, Hickory 20

Frazier 34, Bentworth 31

Germantown Academy 55, Agnes Irwin 13

Greater Latrobe 56, Penn-Trafford 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Waynesburg Central 19

Greenville 45, Sharpsville 34

Hollidaysburg 76, Penns Valley 14

Homer-Center 55, Cambria Heights 52

Imhotep Charter 55, Roxborough 17

Johnstown Christian 40, Great Commission 36

Kennedy Catholic 63, Mercer 17

Kohelet Yeshiva 45, International Christian 38

Lakeview 49, Wilmington 36

Line Mountain 54, Newport 7

Lourdes Regional 32, Mifflinburg 24

Mastery Charter North 64, Edison 25

McConnellsburg 47, Cumberland Valley Christian 37

Morrisville 42, Renaissance Academy 38

Northeast Bradford 46, North Penn/Liberty 15

Northern Garrett, Md. 67, Meyersdale 27

Northwestern 50, Conneaut Area 35

Penn Cambria 64, Central Cambria 51

Penn Treaty 64, Engineering And Science 36

Peters Township 62, Belle Vernon 39

Pine-Richland 65, Franklin Regional 51

Pittston Area 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 41

Reynolds 52, Jamestown 29

Ridgway 53, Port Allegany 21

Rochester 57, Ambridge 38

Seneca 55, Eisenhower 26

Shamokin 30, Selinsgrove 28

Slippery Rock 63, Oil City 26

South Williamsport 32, Hughesville 25

Southern Columbia 60, Shikellamy 51

Southern Huntingdon 62, Huntingdon 47

St. Marys 46, Dubois 19

Towanda 47, Troy 17

Unionville 48, Souderton 34

West Shamokin 57, Derry 47

Williamsport 44, Central Mountain 36

Windber 49, Turkeyfoot Valley 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

