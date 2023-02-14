GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraga 43, Painesdale Jeffers 28
Bay City John Glenn 51, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 35, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 21
Brown City 43, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 28
Calumet 51, Houghton 34
Carney-Nadeau 50, Stephenson 45
Coloma 35, Delton Kellogg 27
DeWitt def. Lansing Everett, forfeit
Deckerville 36, Kinde-North Huron 21
Ellsworth 48, Alanson 18
Escanaba 63, Gladstone 58
Ewen - Trout Creek 49, Wakefield-Marenisco 40
Fairview 16, Mio-Au Sable 11
Fennville 30, Comstock 23
Garden City 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26
Grosse Ile 63, Airport 37
Hart 62, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 24
Hillman 47, Lincoln-Alcona 38
Holt 71, East Lansing 42
Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Cheboygan 23
Iron Mountain 50, Manistique 30
Kingston 65, Dryden 40
Lakeview 53, Walkerville 6
Lansing Waverly 51, Okemos 45
Mackinaw City 84, Wolverine 8
Manchester 58, Grass Lake 53
Menominee 45, Kingsford 40
Montague 42, North Muskegon 27
Morley-Stanwood 40, Oakridge High School 38
Morrice 47, Livingston Christian 39
Niles Brandywine 42, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 14
North Central 33, North Dickinson 25
Notre Dame Prep 52, Auburn Hills Avondale 28
Ontonagon 51, Watersmeet 19
Oxford 53, St. Mary's Prep 30
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Bessemer 19
Rochester 41, Birmingham Groves 27
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 11
Royal Oak 54, Clawson 14
St. Joseph 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34
Stockbridge 60, Perry 18
Webberville 42, Byron 25
Whiteford 49, Saline Washtenaw Christian 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomingdale vs. Buchanan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
