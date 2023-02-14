GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraga 43, Painesdale Jeffers 28

Bay City John Glenn 51, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 35, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 21

Brown City 43, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 28

Calumet 51, Houghton 34

Carney-Nadeau 50, Stephenson 45

Coloma 35, Delton Kellogg 27

DeWitt def. Lansing Everett, forfeit

Deckerville 36, Kinde-North Huron 21

Ellsworth 48, Alanson 18

Escanaba 63, Gladstone 58

Ewen - Trout Creek 49, Wakefield-Marenisco 40

Fairview 16, Mio-Au Sable 11

Fennville 30, Comstock 23

Garden City 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26

Grosse Ile 63, Airport 37

Hart 62, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 24

Hillman 47, Lincoln-Alcona 38

Holt 71, East Lansing 42

Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Cheboygan 23

Iron Mountain 50, Manistique 30

Kingston 65, Dryden 40

Lakeview 53, Walkerville 6

Lansing Waverly 51, Okemos 45

Mackinaw City 84, Wolverine 8

Manchester 58, Grass Lake 53

Menominee 45, Kingsford 40

Montague 42, North Muskegon 27

Morley-Stanwood 40, Oakridge High School 38

Morrice 47, Livingston Christian 39

Niles Brandywine 42, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 14

North Central 33, North Dickinson 25

Notre Dame Prep 52, Auburn Hills Avondale 28

Ontonagon 51, Watersmeet 19

Oxford 53, St. Mary's Prep 30

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Bessemer 19

Rochester 41, Birmingham Groves 27

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 11

Royal Oak 54, Clawson 14

St. Joseph 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34

Stockbridge 60, Perry 18

Webberville 42, Byron 25

Whiteford 49, Saline Washtenaw Christian 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomingdale vs. Buchanan, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you