BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma Bryant 52, B.C. Rain 48
Arab 61, Brewer 38
Ariton 51, Zion Chapel 50
Ashford 73, Daleville 49
Athens Bible 58, Falkville 44
Baldwin County 71, Orange Beach 65
Brewbaker Tech 66, Trinity Presbyterian 63
Carroll-Ozark 66, Cottonwood 30
Chilton County 71, Opelika 49
Cornerstone School 58, Leeds 55
Decatur Heritage 80, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 41
Deshler 89, Russellville 80
East Lawrence 63, Colbert Heights 33
East Limestone 65, Elkmont 44
Edgewood Academy 57, Lakeside School 27
Faith Christian 67, Cleburne County 34
G.W. Long 60, Emmanuel Christian 47
Geneva 59, Elba 44
Georgiana 62, W.S. Neal 54
Gordo 42, Holy Spirit 39
Hamilton 57, Brooks 47
Headland 54, Dale County 51
Holt 77, Oakman 58
Holtville 50, Shelby County 15
Homewood 72, Calera 29
Hoover 57, Northridge 48
Isabella 64, Billingsley 29
Lincoln 42, St. Clair County 35
Montevallo 64, Holy Family Catholic 33
Muscle Shoals 75, Rogers 54
Northside Methodist 52, Wicksburg 31
Oakwood Adventist Academy 84, Ardmore 42
Ohatchee 56, Coosa Christian 32
Oneonta 54, Southeastern 30
Paul Bryant 48, Cullman 46
Paxton, Fla. 69, Pleasant Home 68
Red Bay 74, Tharptown 40
Satsuma 52, Fruitdale 40
Talladega 63, Munford 27
Tanner 61, Wilson 57
Washington County 45, Marengo 36
Wilcox Central 73, R.C. Hatch 66
Winterboro 55, Fayetteville 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
