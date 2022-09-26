PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anoka def. Chisago Lakes, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23
Blooming Prairie def. Dover-Eyota, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9
Breckenridge def. Underwood, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
Chisholm def. Northeast Range, 3-0
Crosby-Ironton def. Pillager, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11
Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-6, 25-15, 25-13
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-9, 25-5, 25-14
East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-21, 25-11, 25-8
Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
Hayfield def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-12, 25-16
Heritage Christian Academy def. Minneapolis North, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
Hermantown def. Pine City, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Windom, 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 15-8
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, 0-0
Holy Family Catholic def. West Lutheran, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11
International Falls def. Hibbing, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21
Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 28-26, 25-16, 25-14
Legacy Christian def. St. Paul Central, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13
Mankato West def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21
Mayer-Lutheran def. Stewartville, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Cromwell, 3-0
Moose Lake/Willow River def. East Central, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13, 25-7
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Hill City, 3-0
New Life Academy def. Trinity, 25-2, 25-7, 25-13
New Prague def. Jordan, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16
New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18
New York Mills def. Brandon-Evansville, 3-1
North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-6, 25-16, 25-19
Ogilvie def. Wrenshall, 3-1
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mounds View, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Providence Academy def. Totino-Grace, 25-11, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12
South St. Paul def. St. Paul Harding, 25-13, 26-24, 25-13
St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 3-0
St. Francis def. Spectrum, 3-2
St. Peter def. Waseca, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
Stephen-Argyle def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
Stillwater def. Roseville, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-8
Thief River Falls def. Park Rapids, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23
Yellow Medicine East def. Ortonville, 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
