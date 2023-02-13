GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 78, Oak Glen 38

Jefferson Christian, Va. 64, Mercer Christian 59

Parkersburg South 67, Bridgeport 60, 2OT

Philip Barbour 46, Grafton 34

Sissonville 55, Poca 30

South Harrison 47, Clay-Battelle 36

Spring Mills 63, Jefferson 49

Spring Valley 67, George Washington 54

Summers County 59, Greenbrier West 34

Tucker County 56, Pendleton County 54

Wayne 69, Scott 48

Williamstown 68, Calhoun County 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

