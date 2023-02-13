GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 78, Oak Glen 38
Jefferson Christian, Va. 64, Mercer Christian 59
Parkersburg South 67, Bridgeport 60, 2OT
Philip Barbour 46, Grafton 34
Sissonville 55, Poca 30
South Harrison 47, Clay-Battelle 36
Spring Mills 63, Jefferson 49
Spring Valley 67, George Washington 54
Summers County 59, Greenbrier West 34
Tucker County 56, Pendleton County 54
Wayne 69, Scott 48
Williamstown 68, Calhoun County 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.