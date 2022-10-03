PREP FOOTBALL=
Goose Creek 40, Berkeley 0
Hilton Head Christian Academy 28, First Baptist 12
Orangeburg Prep 20, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 3, 2022 @ 9:41 pm
