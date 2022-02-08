BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Central 72, N. Montgomery 44

Carmel 68, Lawrence North 61

Columbus North 80, S. Decatur 55

Crown Point 70, Andrean 34

E. Chicago Central 69, Michigan City Marquette 62

Elkhart Christian 41, Bethany Christian 31

Guerin Catholic 66, Catholic, Ala. 60

Heritage Christian 58, Lapel 49

Indpls Park Tudor 91, Indpls International 35

Indpls Washington 61, Indpls Herron 30

N. White 60, Caston 57

New Palestine 66, Guerin Catholic 60

New Washington 69, Medora 33

Norwell 85, Heritage 58

Parke Heritage 62, Attica 27

Providence 51, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39

Southmont 50, Tri-West 39

Twin Lakes 64, Maconaquah 63

Whiteland 65, Indian Creek 48

Winchester 81, Centerville 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you