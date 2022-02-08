BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Central 72, N. Montgomery 44
Carmel 68, Lawrence North 61
Columbus North 80, S. Decatur 55
Crown Point 70, Andrean 34
E. Chicago Central 69, Michigan City Marquette 62
Elkhart Christian 41, Bethany Christian 31
Guerin Catholic 66, Catholic, Ala. 60
Heritage Christian 58, Lapel 49
Indpls Park Tudor 91, Indpls International 35
Indpls Washington 61, Indpls Herron 30
N. White 60, Caston 57
New Palestine 66, Guerin Catholic 60
New Washington 69, Medora 33
Norwell 85, Heritage 58
Parke Heritage 62, Attica 27
Providence 51, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39
Southmont 50, Tri-West 39
Twin Lakes 64, Maconaquah 63
Whiteland 65, Indian Creek 48
Winchester 81, Centerville 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/