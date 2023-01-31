GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 38, St. Mary's 35
Banks 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 12
Blanchet Catholic 42, Chemawa 38
Bonanza 58, Tulelake, Calif. 25
Catlin Gabel 55, Portland Adventist 22
Clackamas 60, Camas, Wash. 50
Clatskanie 67, Gaston 35
Corbett 62, Rainier 29
Damascus Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 5
Gervais 49, Colton 23
McNary 57, North Salem 31
Mountain View 58, Summit 44
Nestucca 41, Faith Bible 26
Redmond 73, Caldera 18
Regis def. Culver, forfeit
Ridgeview 46, Bend 37
Santiam Christian 46, N. Clackamas Christian 18
Sheridan 53, Taft 48
Sutherlin 47, South Umpqua 14
Vernonia 49, Mannahouse Christian 17
Warrenton 31, Yamhill-Carlton 26
Western Christian High School 40, Willamina 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.