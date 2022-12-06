GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte Valley, Calif. 43, Crosspoint Christian 21

Colton 55, Portland Christian 6

Columbia Christian 46, Horizon Christian Hood River 31

Eddyville 59, Crow 39

Faith Bible 39, Willamette Valley Christian 25

Gresham 57, Estacada 23

Lakeview 45, Modoc, Calif. 27

Neah-Kah-Nie 47, Gaston 25

North Valley 39, Glendale 7

Rogue Valley Adventist 50, Mohawk 13

Roseburg 46, Ashland 31

Triangle Lake 51, Siletz Valley Early College 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Taft vs. Chemawa, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

