GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte Valley, Calif. 43, Crosspoint Christian 21
Colton 55, Portland Christian 6
Columbia Christian 46, Horizon Christian Hood River 31
Eddyville 59, Crow 39
Faith Bible 39, Willamette Valley Christian 25
Gresham 57, Estacada 23
Lakeview 45, Modoc, Calif. 27
Neah-Kah-Nie 47, Gaston 25
North Valley 39, Glendale 7
Rogue Valley Adventist 50, Mohawk 13
Roseburg 46, Ashland 31
Triangle Lake 51, Siletz Valley Early College 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Taft vs. Chemawa, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
