BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 53, Woodrow Wilson 49
Doddridge County 60, Tygarts Valley 49
Faith Christian 58, Mountain View Christian Academy, Va. 32
Hedgesville 76, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 10
Independence 90, Richwood 60
Liberty Harrison 46, Notre Dame 40
PikeView 68, Midland Trail 62
Ripley 90, Riverside 48
South Charleston 61, Wesley Christian, Ky. 56
Tucker County 93, Pocahontas County 16
Williamstown 87, St. Marys 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
