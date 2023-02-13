BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 53, Woodrow Wilson 49

Doddridge County 60, Tygarts Valley 49

Faith Christian 58, Mountain View Christian Academy, Va. 32

Hedgesville 76, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 10

Independence 90, Richwood 60

Liberty Harrison 46, Notre Dame 40

PikeView 68, Midland Trail 62

Ripley 90, Riverside 48

South Charleston 61, Wesley Christian, Ky. 56

Tucker County 93, Pocahontas County 16

Williamstown 87, St. Marys 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

