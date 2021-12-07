GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 31, Wood Memorial 27

Bloomington Lighthouse 51, Columbus Christian 41

Blue River 66, Tri 31

Bowman Academy 48, Calumet 35

Clinton Christian 39, S. Bend Career Academy 16

Edinburgh 57, Indiana Math and Science Academy 20

Hancock Co., Ky. 55, Cannelton 17

Illiana Christian 57, River Forest 46

Michigan City Marquette 57, Hammond Central 19

N. Knox 56, White River Valley 28

S. Spencer 61, Pike Central 40

University 67, Bethesda Christian 45

W. Washington 41, Perry Central 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Indiana Deaf vs. Indpls Tindley, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

