BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barbourville 58, Whitley Co. 55

Cov. Holy Cross 89, Holmes 64

East Carter 56, Lewis Co. 48

Frankfort Christian def. Lou. Walden, forfeit

Grant Co. 67, Owen Co. 60

Great Crossing 75, Pendleton Co. 36

Highlands 94, Bishop Brossart 61

Lou. Doss 63, Lou. Central 59

Madison Central 68, Lincoln Co. 53

Oneida Baptist 61, Red Bird 27

Phelps def. Twin Valley, Va., forfeit

Ryle 86, Trimble Co. 42

Scott Co. 64, Lex. Sayre 56

Shelby Valley 57, Floyd Central 48

Somerset def. Burgin, forfeit

West Carter 74, Boyd Co. 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butler Co. vs. Metcalfe Co., ccd.

Fort Knox vs. Lou. Portland Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you