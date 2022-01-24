BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barbourville 58, Whitley Co. 55
Cov. Holy Cross 89, Holmes 64
East Carter 56, Lewis Co. 48
Frankfort Christian def. Lou. Walden, forfeit
Grant Co. 67, Owen Co. 60
Great Crossing 75, Pendleton Co. 36
Highlands 94, Bishop Brossart 61
Lou. Doss 63, Lou. Central 59
Madison Central 68, Lincoln Co. 53
Oneida Baptist 61, Red Bird 27
Phelps def. Twin Valley, Va., forfeit
Ryle 86, Trimble Co. 42
Scott Co. 64, Lex. Sayre 56
Shelby Valley 57, Floyd Central 48
Somerset def. Burgin, forfeit
West Carter 74, Boyd Co. 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butler Co. vs. Metcalfe Co., ccd.
Fort Knox vs. Lou. Portland Christian, ccd.
