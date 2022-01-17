GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 24

BCLUW, Conrad 48, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Baxter 58, B-G-M 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 56, Sioux City, East 51

CAM, Anita 51, AC/GC 38

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48

Central Lee, Donnellson 55, West Burlington 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 45

Central Springs 33, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 24

Cherokee, Washington 86, OA-BCIG 39

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, Eagle Grove 24

Clarksville 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14

Collins-Maxwell 54, Grand View Christian 47

Colo-NESCO 58, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 30

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Earlham 43

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 79, Red Oak 38

Dakota Valley, S.D. 51, West Sioux 38

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 24

Davenport, Central 61, Burlington 19

Denver 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 53

Emmetsburg 43, Manson Northwest Webster 29

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 31

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, South Hardin 58

Glidden-Ralston 42, Ogden 40

Harlan 64, Atlantic 34

IKM-Manning 65, Riverside, Oakland 39

Keokuk 57, Midwest Central, Ill. 39

Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 52

Melcher-Dallas 42, Moulton-Udell 39

Meskwaki Settlement School 44, South Tama County, Tama 13

Midland, Wyoming 46, Lisbon 23

Mount Ayr 64, Murray 35

Mount Pleasant 67, Danville 54

Nevada 45, PCM, Monroe 24

North Fayette Valley 50, Postville 14

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Alburnett 37

Norwalk 60, Carlisle 34

Oelwein 46, Hudson 44

Oskaloosa 58, Washington 32

Pekin 61, Lone Tree 40

Saint Ansgar 51, North Butler, Greene 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Shenandoah 47, Tri-Center, Neola 30

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Perry 40

Spirit Lake 65, Charles City 27

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 55, River Valley, Correctionville 15

Tripoli 50, Janesville 25

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 26

Washington 89, OA-BCIG 39

Wayne, Corydon 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41

West Branch 45, Mount Vernon 44

Winfield-Mount Union 51, Highland, Riverside 36

Winterset 56, Van Meter 33

Woodward-Granger 40, Greene County 35

Corner Conference Tournament=

Fremont Mills, Tabor 36, Griswold 12

Sidney 66, Essex 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lamoni vs. North Harrison, Mo., ppd.

West Bend-Mallard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

