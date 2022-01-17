GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 24
BCLUW, Conrad 48, AGWSR, Ackley 38
Baxter 58, B-G-M 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 56, Sioux City, East 51
CAM, Anita 51, AC/GC 38
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48
Central Lee, Donnellson 55, West Burlington 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 45
Central Springs 33, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 24
Cherokee, Washington 86, OA-BCIG 39
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, Eagle Grove 24
Clarksville 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14
Collins-Maxwell 54, Grand View Christian 47
Colo-NESCO 58, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 30
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Earlham 43
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 79, Red Oak 38
Dakota Valley, S.D. 51, West Sioux 38
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 24
Davenport, Central 61, Burlington 19
Denver 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 53
Emmetsburg 43, Manson Northwest Webster 29
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 31
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, South Hardin 58
Glidden-Ralston 42, Ogden 40
Harlan 64, Atlantic 34
IKM-Manning 65, Riverside, Oakland 39
Keokuk 57, Midwest Central, Ill. 39
Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 52
Melcher-Dallas 42, Moulton-Udell 39
Meskwaki Settlement School 44, South Tama County, Tama 13
Midland, Wyoming 46, Lisbon 23
Mount Ayr 64, Murray 35
Mount Pleasant 67, Danville 54
Nevada 45, PCM, Monroe 24
North Fayette Valley 50, Postville 14
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Alburnett 37
Norwalk 60, Carlisle 34
Oelwein 46, Hudson 44
Oskaloosa 58, Washington 32
Pekin 61, Lone Tree 40
Saint Ansgar 51, North Butler, Greene 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Shenandoah 47, Tri-Center, Neola 30
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Perry 40
Spirit Lake 65, Charles City 27
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 55, River Valley, Correctionville 15
Tripoli 50, Janesville 25
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 26
Washington 89, OA-BCIG 39
Wayne, Corydon 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41
West Branch 45, Mount Vernon 44
Winfield-Mount Union 51, Highland, Riverside 36
Winterset 56, Van Meter 33
Woodward-Granger 40, Greene County 35
Corner Conference Tournament=
Fremont Mills, Tabor 36, Griswold 12
Sidney 66, Essex 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lamoni vs. North Harrison, Mo., ppd.
West Bend-Mallard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.
