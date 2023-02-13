Sunny skies. High 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 12:18 am
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
White River Valley 50, Springfield 26
Williamstown 47, Mid Vermont Christian School 28
