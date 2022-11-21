GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma Bryant 42, McAdory 28

Brewbaker Tech 57, Marbury 55

Briarwood Christian 65, Mountain Brook 58

Catholic-Montgomery 57, Pike Road 37

Corner 44, Oakman 10

Curry 37, Meek 31

Daphne 56, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. 39

Dora 58, Cordova 51

Edgewood Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22

Elkmont 58, Central-Florence 33

Elmore County 41, LAMP 40

Falkville 41, Cullman Christian 9

Glencoe 82, Faith Christian 16

Hillcrest 70, Midfield 24

Holly Pond 54, Fayette County 18

Homewood 45, Central - Clay County 5

J.B. Pennington 50, Cleveland 31

Lauderdale County 75, Brooks 18

Lincoln 51, Talladega County Central 32

Monroe County 48, J.F. Shields 36

Oxford 74, Woodland 21

Pensacola, Fla. 57, Clarke County 42

Prattville Christian Academy 78, Stanhope Elmore 12

Russellville 50, Colbert County 27

St. John Paul II Catholic 46, Athens 30

Sulligent 47, Northside 18

West Limestone 58, Madison County 32

Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=

Northridge 58, Hale County 35

Tuscaloosa County 44, Helena 40

Tournament Game=

Geneva County 46, Rehobeth 32

Madison Academy 45, Gulf Shores 40

Shoals Christian 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Houston County vs. Slocomb, ccd.

