GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma Bryant 42, McAdory 28
Brewbaker Tech 57, Marbury 55
Briarwood Christian 65, Mountain Brook 58
Catholic-Montgomery 57, Pike Road 37
Corner 44, Oakman 10
Curry 37, Meek 31
Daphne 56, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. 39
Dora 58, Cordova 51
Edgewood Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22
Elkmont 58, Central-Florence 33
Elmore County 41, LAMP 40
Falkville 41, Cullman Christian 9
Glencoe 82, Faith Christian 16
Hillcrest 70, Midfield 24
Holly Pond 54, Fayette County 18
Homewood 45, Central - Clay County 5
J.B. Pennington 50, Cleveland 31
Lauderdale County 75, Brooks 18
Lincoln 51, Talladega County Central 32
Monroe County 48, J.F. Shields 36
Oxford 74, Woodland 21
Pensacola, Fla. 57, Clarke County 42
Prattville Christian Academy 78, Stanhope Elmore 12
Russellville 50, Colbert County 27
St. John Paul II Catholic 46, Athens 30
Sulligent 47, Northside 18
West Limestone 58, Madison County 32
Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=
Northridge 58, Hale County 35
Tuscaloosa County 44, Helena 40
Tournament Game=
Geneva County 46, Rehobeth 32
Madison Academy 45, Gulf Shores 40
Shoals Christian 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Houston County vs. Slocomb, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
