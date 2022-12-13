GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckeye 72, Glendale Independence 18

Canyon View 41, Mesa 36

Chandler Hamilton 49, Mesa Dobson 47

Florence 59, Tucson Palo Verde 24

Gilbert Christian 62, Ben Franklin 22

Gilbert Highland 49, West Point 25

Glendale Deer Valley 58, Prescott 23

Glendale O'Connor 67, Chandler 57

Mesa Desert Ridge 43, Tolleson 39

Mesa Red Mountain 74, Phoenix Maryvale 10

Mesa Westwood 59, Laveen Chavez 50

North 44, Mesa Skyline 31

Paradise Honors 41, Liberty 37

Paradise Valley 60, Phoenix Central 32

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Phoenix Horizon 30

Phoenix Bourgade 42, Chandler Valley Christian 28

Phoenix Cortez 58, Tempe Marcos de Niza 23

Phoenix Goldwater 63, Scottsdale Coronado 30

Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Corona Del Sol 36

Phoenix Sunnyslope 57, Mesa Mountain View 36

Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Cottonwood Mingus 43

Queen Creek 50, Gila Ridge 29

Salome 50, Wellton Antelope 7

Scottsdale Saguaro 74, Poston Butte 56

Tanque Verde 48, Tucson Catalina Magnet 33

Tempe McClintock 52, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 32

Tucson 67, Rio Rico 34

Tucson Arizona IRHS 75, Marana 47

Tucson Canyon del Oro 36, American Leadership-Gilbert 31

Tucson Catalina Foothills 58, Tucson Sunnyside 50

Tucson Desert View 56, Tucson Empire 40

Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Arizona College Preparatory 29

Tucson Pueblo 69, Vista Grande 21

Tucson Sabino 51, Walden Grove 49

Tucson Sahuaro 70, American Leadership-Queen Creek 27

Wickenburg 43, Bagdad 7

Yuma Cibola 56, Agua Fria 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coolidge vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.

