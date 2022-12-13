GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckeye 72, Glendale Independence 18
Canyon View 41, Mesa 36
Chandler Hamilton 49, Mesa Dobson 47
Florence 59, Tucson Palo Verde 24
Gilbert Christian 62, Ben Franklin 22
Gilbert Highland 49, West Point 25
Glendale Deer Valley 58, Prescott 23
Glendale O'Connor 67, Chandler 57
Mesa Desert Ridge 43, Tolleson 39
Mesa Red Mountain 74, Phoenix Maryvale 10
Mesa Westwood 59, Laveen Chavez 50
North 44, Mesa Skyline 31
Paradise Honors 41, Liberty 37
Paradise Valley 60, Phoenix Central 32
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Phoenix Horizon 30
Phoenix Bourgade 42, Chandler Valley Christian 28
Phoenix Cortez 58, Tempe Marcos de Niza 23
Phoenix Goldwater 63, Scottsdale Coronado 30
Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Corona Del Sol 36
Phoenix Sunnyslope 57, Mesa Mountain View 36
Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Cottonwood Mingus 43
Queen Creek 50, Gila Ridge 29
Salome 50, Wellton Antelope 7
Scottsdale Saguaro 74, Poston Butte 56
Tanque Verde 48, Tucson Catalina Magnet 33
Tempe McClintock 52, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 32
Tucson 67, Rio Rico 34
Tucson Arizona IRHS 75, Marana 47
Tucson Canyon del Oro 36, American Leadership-Gilbert 31
Tucson Catalina Foothills 58, Tucson Sunnyside 50
Tucson Desert View 56, Tucson Empire 40
Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Arizona College Preparatory 29
Tucson Pueblo 69, Vista Grande 21
Tucson Sabino 51, Walden Grove 49
Tucson Sahuaro 70, American Leadership-Queen Creek 27
Wickenburg 43, Bagdad 7
Yuma Cibola 56, Agua Fria 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coolidge vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.