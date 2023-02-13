GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Annawan 56, Wethersfield 33

Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Armstrong 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 19

Biggsville West Central 67, Lewistown 55

Brimfield 59, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

Calhoun 45, Maryville Christian 32

Carlyle 61, Metro-East Lutheran 17

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Heyworth 40

Christopher 52, Wayne City 17

Cissna Park 58, Milford 17

Colfax Ridgeview 52, Lexington 50

Effingham St. Anthony 63, Farina South Central 31

Fenger 76, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 20

Freeport (Aquin) 39, Dakota 22

Galena 63, Warren 22

Goreville 84, Cobden 28

Grant Park 38, Kankakee Grace Christian 36

Harvest Christian Academy 42, Yorkville Christian 41

Havana 49, Abingdon 25

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Westminster Christian 17

Hope Academy 76, Universal 15

McGivney Catholic High School 84, Bunker Hill 19

Mendon Unity 58, Spoon River Valley 30

Mounds Meridian 62, Cairo 43

Mt. Pulaski 53, LeRoy 27

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 73, West Prairie 39

Newark 64, St. Bede 55

Orangeville 52, Pearl City 20

Ottawa Marquette 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

Pecatonica 49, Alden-Hebron 26

Putnam County 27, Midland 22

River Ridge/Scales Mound 54, Lanark Eastland 28

Serena 56, Dwight 25

Shiloh 53, Okaw Valley 30

Walther Christian Academy 67, Lombard (CPSA) 16

Watseka (coop) 53, Cullom Tri-Point 33

Willows 74, Schaumburg Christian 15

Woodlawn 52, Bluford Webber 34

Class 2A=

ALAH 51, Tri-Valley 38

Alton Marquette 48, Gillespie 45

Breese Central 49, Nashville 34

Camp Point Central 36, Pleasant Plains 35

Canton 41, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 35

Carterville 49, Hamilton County 29

Chicago (Butler) 67, Southland 25

Chicago (Clark) 54, North Lawndale 44

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 39, Chicago (Ogden International) 33

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Normal University 27

Dyett 59, Chicago-University 37

Eureka 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 53

Fieldcrest 77, Manteno 36

Fithian Oakwood 49, Gilman Iroquois West 46

Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29

Hoopeston 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44

Joliet Catholic 53, Westmont 28

Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Clifton Central 29

Massac County 67, Vienna 53

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Hall 30

Mt. Carmel 44, Fairfield 36

Newton 50, Vandalia 46

Paris 46, Sullivan 36

Petersburg PORTA 40, Athens 18

Phillips 62, Chicago (Soto) High School 9

Princeton 57, Bureau Valley 26

Quincy Notre Dame 79, Warsaw West Hancock 33

Robinson 51, Salem 40

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Illini West (Carthage) 26

Seneca 58, Beecher 22

St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Staunton 32, Roxana 22

Teutopolis 48, Carmi White County 34

Tremont 73, Macomb 58

Class 3A=

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Chicago (Goode) 15

De La Salle 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41

Deerfield 87, Crystal Lake South 33

Dunlap 46, Richwoods 40

East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74, OT

Effingham 87, Charleston 15

Elmwood Park 40, Prosser 33

Evergreen Park 51, Chicago Ag Science 38

Grayslake North 39, Cary-Grove 37

Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 42

Hyde Park 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 14

Kankakee 61, Thornridge 24

Marion 53, Herrin 38

Mascoutah 61, Cahokia 26

Mattoon 63, Olney (Richland County) 38

Montini 79, Bensenville (Fenton) 39

Morgan Park 49, Brooks Academy 21

Mount Vernon 71, Carbondale 33

Northside Prep 55, Chicago Little Village 9

Peoria (H.S.) 61, Metamora 27

Peoria Notre Dame 47, Morton 17

River Forest Trinity 49, CICS-Northtown 5

Washington 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 40

Waterloo 68, Bethalto Civic Memorial 54

Westinghouse 55, Lake View 20

Class 4A=

Barrington 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 15

Batavia 63, West Chicago 25

Bolingbrook 62, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 23

Downers North 58, Downers South 50

Dundee-Crown 41, McHenry 35

Elk Grove 49, New Trier 16

Fremd 88, Zion Benton 35

Glenbard West 64, Glenbard East 40

Glenbrook North 52, Chicago (Lane) 42

Glenbrook South 61, Niles North 32

Hersey 66, Buffalo Grove 26

Hinsdale Central 64, Riverside-Brookfield 57

Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Rich Township 16

Hononegah 54, Rockford Auburn 34

Joliet West 40, Joliet Central 28

Kenwood 86, OPRF 42

Lake Park 68, Glenbard North 63

Libertyville 74, Waukegan 21

Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 39

Lyons 67, Proviso West 31

Machesney Park Harlem 47, Hampshire 37

Maine South 60, Lincoln Park 17

Maine West 41, Taft 40

Marist 47, Andrew 41

Naperville Central 70, Aurora (West Aurora) 48

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Oswego East 50

Naperville North 61, Metea Valley 32

Plainfield East 78, Plainfield Central 51

Prospect 68, Round Lake 43

Rolling Meadows 37, Mundelein 31

Schaumburg 60, Wheaton Warrenville South 57

Simeon 62, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 52

United Township High School 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41

Warren Township 41, Palatine 35

Waubonsie Valley 74, Aurora (East) 45

York 55, Von Steuben 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

