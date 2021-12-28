PREP HOCKEY=
Bloomington Jefferson 3, St. Paul Johnson 0
Irondale/St. Anthony 3, Visitation 2
Burnsville Tournament=
Apple Valley 3, Hastings 1
Burnsville 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Edina Tournament=
Edina 6, Moorhead 0
Maple Grove 5, Wayzata 3
Minnetonka 6, Grand Rapids 0
Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=
Gold=
First Round=
Delano/Rockford 1, Northern Tier 0
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Mounds View
River Lakes 1, Western Wisconsin Co-Op, Wis. 0
Rogers 5, Duluth 0
Silver=
First Round=
Luverne 8, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 1
Pine City 4, Waconia 2
Marshall 1, Detroit Lakes 0
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2, Buffalo 1
