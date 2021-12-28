PREP HOCKEY=

Bloomington Jefferson 3, St. Paul Johnson 0

Irondale/St. Anthony 3, Visitation 2

Burnsville Tournament=

Apple Valley 3, Hastings 1

Burnsville 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Edina Tournament=

Edina 6, Moorhead 0

Maple Grove 5, Wayzata 3

Minnetonka 6, Grand Rapids 0

Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=

Gold=

First Round=

Delano/Rockford 1, Northern Tier 0

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Mounds View

River Lakes 1, Western Wisconsin Co-Op, Wis. 0

Rogers 5, Duluth 0

Silver=

First Round=

Luverne 8, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 1

Pine City 4, Waconia 2

Marshall 1, Detroit Lakes 0

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2, Buffalo 1

