BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Fairgrove 46, Otisville Lakeville 45

Bad Axe 58, Cass City 44

Benzie Central 85, Suttons Bay 65

Boyne Falls 51, Wolverine 36

Brimley 57, Gaylord St. Mary 51

Brown City 57, Harbor Beach 43

Carrollton 57, Midland Bullock Creek 41

Charlton Heston 44, Fairview 31

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 55, Roseville 49

Coleman 55, St. Charles 53

Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Carney-Nadeau 42

Detroit King 66, Detroit Western Intl 38

Dexter 55, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52

Fruitport Calvary Christian 72, Hart 66

Gobles 54, Holland Black River 24

Grass Lake 66, Manchester 38

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 72, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 68

Kingston 58, Caro 43

Lake Orion 66, Holly 45

Lawrence 53, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 33

Mackinaw City 67, Engadine 52

Menominee 47, Kingsford 34

Notre Dame Prep 65, Okemos 57

Oak Park 71, Detroit University Prep 47

Onaway 83, Posen 71

Ontonagon 60, Baraga 42

Painesdale Jeffers 84, L'Anse 50

Redford Union 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 43

Tecumseh 57, Ypsilanti 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you