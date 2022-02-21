BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Fairgrove 46, Otisville Lakeville 45
Bad Axe 58, Cass City 44
Benzie Central 85, Suttons Bay 65
Boyne Falls 51, Wolverine 36
Brimley 57, Gaylord St. Mary 51
Brown City 57, Harbor Beach 43
Carrollton 57, Midland Bullock Creek 41
Charlton Heston 44, Fairview 31
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 55, Roseville 49
Coleman 55, St. Charles 53
Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Carney-Nadeau 42
Detroit King 66, Detroit Western Intl 38
Dexter 55, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52
Fruitport Calvary Christian 72, Hart 66
Gobles 54, Holland Black River 24
Grass Lake 66, Manchester 38
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 72, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 68
Kingston 58, Caro 43
Lake Orion 66, Holly 45
Lawrence 53, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 33
Mackinaw City 67, Engadine 52
Menominee 47, Kingsford 34
Notre Dame Prep 65, Okemos 57
Oak Park 71, Detroit University Prep 47
Onaway 83, Posen 71
Ontonagon 60, Baraga 42
Painesdale Jeffers 84, L'Anse 50
Redford Union 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 43
Tecumseh 57, Ypsilanti 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/