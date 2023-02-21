GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 58, Philomath 33

Madras 45, Crook County 35

Stayton 49, Sweet Home 34

Trinity Lutheran 54, Myrtle Point 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you