GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 58, Philomath 33
Madras 45, Crook County 35
Stayton 49, Sweet Home 34
Trinity Lutheran 54, Myrtle Point 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 12:39 am
