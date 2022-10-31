PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Class A=

Region 2=

First Round=

Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18

Region 5=

First Round=

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Chamberlain, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Class B=

Region 1=

First Round=

Aberdeen Christian def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Region 2=

First Round=

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-9, 25-7

Region 4=

First Round=

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12

Region 5=

First Round=

Corsica/Stickney def. Marty Indian, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10

Region 6=

First Round=

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Quarterfinal=

Faulkton def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-7, 25-5

Ipswich def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11

Region 7=

First Round=

Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs, forfeit

Quarterfinal=

Wall def. Edgemont, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9

Region 8=

First Round=

Harding County def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-15, 25-7

