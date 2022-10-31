PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Class A=
Region 2=
First Round=
Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18
Region 5=
First Round=
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Chamberlain, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Class B=
Region 1=
First Round=
Aberdeen Christian def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
Region 2=
First Round=
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-9, 25-7
Region 4=
First Round=
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12
Region 5=
First Round=
Corsica/Stickney def. Marty Indian, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
Region 6=
First Round=
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Quarterfinal=
Faulkton def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-7, 25-5
Ipswich def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11
Region 7=
First Round=
Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs, forfeit
Quarterfinal=
Wall def. Edgemont, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9
Region 8=
First Round=
Harding County def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-15, 25-7
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
