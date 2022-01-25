GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 48, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 37
Argyle 53, Shullsburg 46
Benton 40, Monticello 29
Black Hawk 49, Dodgeville 42
Cameron 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 35
Clintonville 38, Denmark 36
Coleman 62, Oneida Nation 35
De Soto 49, New Lisbon 46
Drummond 40, Hurley 30
Edgar 53, Loyal 38
Florence 62, Goodman/Pembine 13
Fox Valley Lutheran 50, Oconto Falls 33
Freedom 82, Marinette 22
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55, Viroqua 40
Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41
Hillsboro 70, Iowa-Grant 16
Kenosha Bradford 61, Delavan-Darien 37
Kewaunee 78, Gibraltar 15
Lake Mills 58, Waterloo 29
Lakeland 72, Shawano 52
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Columbus 44
Laona-Wabeno 67, Elcho 35
Lodi 63, River Valley 36
Lourdes Academy 64, Omro 60
Luxemburg-Casco 59, Waupaca 22
Marshall 54, Jefferson 44
Mellen 77, Washburn 39
Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 32
Merrill 63, Antigo 36
Mondovi 50, Portage 35
Mosinee 81, Northland Pines 39
Neillsville 47, Assumption 35
New Holstein 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59
Niagara 52, Wausaukee 30
Oconto 78, Sturgeon Bay 35
Osceola 63, New Richmond 60
Pecatonica 52, Johnson Creek 42
Peshtigo 60, Southern Door 34
Phillips 72, Rib Lake 43
Poynette 78, Portage 42
Rhinelander 65, Three Lakes 41
Rice Lake 69, Medford Area 42
Richland Center 66, Royall 42
Somerset 58, Amery 49
Sparta 77, Black River Falls 38
Spencer 38, Newman Catholic 26
St. Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29
Suring 63, Lena 48
Tomah 34, Adams-Friendship 27
Two Rivers 39, Sevastopol 34
Watertown Luther Prep 48, Cambridge 43, OT
Wautoma 57, Mauston 33
Westlake, Ill. 47, Kenosha Christian Life 39
Wilmot Union 58, Grant, Ill. 50
Wrightstown 53, Little Chute 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/