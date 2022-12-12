GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Penn Hills 46, Taylor Allderdice 42

Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 39

Propel Braddock Hills 40, Propel Montour High School 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you