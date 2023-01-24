GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 45, Caldera 41

Clackamas 87, Gresham 13

Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 40

Crosshill Christian 52, C.S. Lewis 25

Faith Bible 43, Gaston 36

Gervais 48, Damascus Christian 41

McNary 62, Sprague 42

Mountain View 57, Redmond 31

Newport 48, Tillamook 40

Pleasant Hill 56, Siuslaw 11

Silverton 49, McKay 35

Southwest Christian 52, Columbia Christian 26

St. Paul 71, Perrydale 7

Summit 58, Ridgeview 43

West Salem 69, North Salem 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

