BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 56, Mae Jemison 41
Brilliant 67, Lamar County 63
Carbon Hill 43, West Limestone 40
Cleburne County 82, Ranburne 22
Elkmont 57, Lawrence County 53
Faith Academy 50, Mary Montgomery 46
Guntersville 62, Williamson 54
Huntsville 68, Spanish Fort 51
James Clemens 49, Enterprise 48
Mountain Brook 61, Saint Paul's, La. 50
Ohatchee 48, Pleasant Valley 43
Oxford 47, Buckhorn 37
Prattville Christian Academy 64, Phillips-Bear Creek 30
Scottsboro 93, East Limestone 68
Sulligent 69, Marion County 49
Vincent 50, Munford 34
Wilson 65, East Lawrence 40
Winfield 61, Prattville Christian Academy 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/