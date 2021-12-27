BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 56, Mae Jemison 41

Brilliant 67, Lamar County 63

Carbon Hill 43, West Limestone 40

Cleburne County 82, Ranburne 22

Elkmont 57, Lawrence County 53

Faith Academy 50, Mary Montgomery 46

Guntersville 62, Williamson 54

Huntsville 68, Spanish Fort 51

James Clemens 49, Enterprise 48

Mountain Brook 61, Saint Paul's, La. 50

Ohatchee 48, Pleasant Valley 43

Oxford 47, Buckhorn 37

Prattville Christian Academy 64, Phillips-Bear Creek 30

Scottsboro 93, East Limestone 68

Sulligent 69, Marion County 49

Vincent 50, Munford 34

Wilson 65, East Lawrence 40

Winfield 61, Prattville Christian Academy 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you