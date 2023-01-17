BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crowley County 46, Des Moines, N.M. 37

Sterling 73, Weld Central 37

The Vanguard School 64, Peyton 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

