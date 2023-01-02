BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 60, Northland Pines 40
Bangor 80, Wausau East 77
Bonduel 63, Sturgeon Bay 50
Cashton 66, Independence 33
DeForest 67, Beaver Dam 54
Drummond 62, Mellen 55
Edgar 52, Spencer 34
Germantown 78, Beaver Dam 53
Goodman/Pembine 78, Wausaukee 45
Hurley 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 34
Laona-Wabeno 61, Phillips 48
Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57
Northwestern 81, Sparta 66
Oconto 73, Oconto Falls 68
Palmyra-Eagle 43, Cambria-Friesland 40
Pittsville 55, Rib Lake 50
Saint Thomas More 69, Marquette University 61
Solon Springs 74, Washburn 59
West Allis Central 61, East Troy 60
West Salem 91, Northwestern 52
Weston 46, Wonewoc-Center 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.