GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 73, Freeport 39

Ellsworth 59, Houlton 31

Fort Fairfield 53, Van Buren District 26

Hall-Dale 82, Dirigo 30

John Bapst Memorial 47, Presque Isle 43

Madison Area Memorial 37, Carrabec 23

Marshwood 35, Falmouth 26

Mt. Abram 47, St. Dominic Regional 29

Narraguagus 42, Sumner Memorial 38

Oceanside (Coop) 70, Maranacook Community 22

Old Orchard Beach 53, Seacoast Christian School 24

Pine Tree Academy 39, North Haven Community 31

Scarborough 48, Bonny Eagle 29

Schenck 41, Bangor Christian 20

South Portland 52, Sanford 45

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 67, Monmouth Academy 29

Thornton Academy 75, Noble 25

Valley 66, Islesboro Central 31

Washburn District 24, Easton 20

Winthrop 66, Oak Hill 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you