BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 77, Robertson County 76

Casey Co. 61, Berea 37

Central Hardin 62, Barren Co. 57

Franklin Co. 76, Thomas Nelson 45

Frederick Douglass 71, Lex. Tates Creek 44

Graves Co. 64, Murray 63, OT

Highlands 87, Cov. Holy Cross 72

Holmes 43, Bishop Brossart 39

South Warren 92, Cumberland Co. 48

All Class A Classic=

8th Region=

Eminence 56, Carroll Co. 54

Gallatin Co. 59, Williamstown 48

Owen Co. 72, Trimble Co. 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you