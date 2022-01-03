BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 77, Robertson County 76
Casey Co. 61, Berea 37
Central Hardin 62, Barren Co. 57
Franklin Co. 76, Thomas Nelson 45
Frederick Douglass 71, Lex. Tates Creek 44
Graves Co. 64, Murray 63, OT
Highlands 87, Cov. Holy Cross 72
Holmes 43, Bishop Brossart 39
South Warren 92, Cumberland Co. 48
All Class A Classic=
8th Region=
Eminence 56, Carroll Co. 54
Gallatin Co. 59, Williamstown 48
Owen Co. 72, Trimble Co. 45
