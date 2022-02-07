BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellefontaine 46, London 42

Bishop Hartley 61, Cols. Whetstone 35

Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Elmore Woodmore 42

Byesville Meadowbrook 55, Coshocton 38

Can. McKinley 66, Massillon Jackson 55

Chillicothe 64, Hillsboro 60

Cin. Turpin 70, Hamilton Ross 59

Cin. Woodward 78, Cin. Hughes 57

Cle. VASJ 62, Mentor Lake Cath. 50

Collins Western Reserve 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Northland 71

Cornerstone Christian 68, Fairport Harbor Harding 62

Day. Christian 78, Day. Jefferson 21

Defiance 43, Celina 36

Dola Hardin Northern 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56

Dublin Scioto 75, Galloway Westland 48

Eastlake North 79, Andrews Osborne Academy 58

Fairfield 74, Hamilton 60

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Westerville Cent. 39

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Beachwood 44

Granville Christian 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 63, Cle. Horizon Science 48

Ironton Rock Hill 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 48

Ironton St. Joseph 59, New Boston Glenwood 48

Middlefield Cardinal 52, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Mogadore 71, Warren JFK 68

N. Can. Hoover 62, Massillon Perry 27

Newark 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Norwalk 49, Vermilion 42

Peebles 57, Manchester 51

Pettisville 43, Montpelier 29

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, New Paris National Trail 32

Poland Seminary 47, Girard 37

Portsmouth 54, Gallipolis Gallia 50

Portsmouth W. 71, Beaver Eastern 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Hilliard Bradley 49

Proctorville Fairland 59, Ironton 20

Reynoldsburg 64, Lancaster 55

STVM 71, Lyndhurst Brush 63

Spencerville 63, Harrod Allen E. 47

Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Oregon Stritch 43

Upper Sandusky 81, Bucyrus 53

Urbana 48, St. Paris Graham 46

Utica 62, Hebron Lakewood 53

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 33

Williamsport Westfall 45, Piketon 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

